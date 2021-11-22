ANL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.4%)
ASC 13.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
ASL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.17%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.42%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.81%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
FFL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.08%)
FNEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
GGGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.33%)
GGL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.81%)
JSCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
KAPCO 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.77%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.09%)
NETSOL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.29%)
PACE 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.95%)
PAEL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.61%)
PIBTL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.53%)
PRL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-6.41%)
PTC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
SNGP 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.45%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.88%)
WTL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.48%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -46.95 (-0.98%)
BR30 19,401 Decreased By ▼ -580.73 (-2.91%)
KSE100 45,876 Decreased By ▼ -613.64 (-1.32%)
KSE30 17,773 Decreased By ▼ -264.42 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Xavi should be given time to succeed as Barcelona's coach, says Puyol

Reuters 22 Nov 2021

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez should be given "time and confidence" to succeed at the Catalan club, former captain Carles Puyol said after his ex-team mate began life in his new role with a 1-0 home win over local rivals Espanyol.

Xavi, who played for Barcelona for 17 years and won 25 trophies, was named head coach after the club sacked Ronald Koeman earlier this month.

Given a contract until 2024, the 41-year-old made a winning start on Saturday with a victory over Espanyol that put Barcelona sixth in LaLiga on 20 points after 13 matches.

"I know Xavi very well and I know he has prepared himself very well. I am convinced that he will do very well," Puyol said.

"He has experienced moments as a player where we had difficult situations. Then we achieved great things with a great team.

"We had not won anything and then we won everything by playing very good football. So he knows exactly what to do, and you have to give him time and confidence."

Barcelona host Benfica in Tuesday's Champions League group match before playing at Villarreal for Saturday's league game.

