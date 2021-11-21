ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
India rout New Zealand by 73 runs to sweep T20 series

KOLKATA: India got off to a flyer before a tight bowling spell by New Zealand skipper Mitchel Santner restricted the...
AFP Updated 22 Nov 2021

KOLKATA: India's Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel starred in Kolkata Sunday as the hosts routed World Cup runners-up New Zealand by 73 runs to make a clean-sweep of the T20 series.

Spinner Patel triggered the New Zealand batting collapse in the third over with two wickets to push the steep 185 to win target beyond their reach.

Opener Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman were two of Patel's three wickets in the impressive 3-9 spell.

India, playing under their new coach Rahul Dravid and the new T20 captain Sharma, won the three match series in Ranchi on Friday.

Martin Guptill was the only Kiwi batsman to put up a fight scoring 51 runs off 36 balls before falling to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chahal, making his national comeback, had a forgettable start.

After two expensive overs, Chahal found his groove in the third with Guptill's wicket to finish with respectable 1-26.

Both teams have rested several regular players for the series that began only three days after the Black Caps lost in the Dubai T20 World Cup final.

Seamer Harshal Patel, who made it to the national team after a breakthrough IPL (Indian Premier League) season, impressed with a 2-26 spell.

Earlier Patel also came to India's rescue with a late order cameo scoring 18 off 11 along with Chahar who smashed 21 off 8.

Sharma top-scored for India, smashing 56 off 31 as the hosts posted 184-7.

Rookie all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, also an IPL breakout star, impressed with 1-12 in his first outing as a bowler for team India. The stand-in skipper for New Zealand Mitchell Santner was his team's most impressive bowler with a 3-27 spell.

Sharma had announced two changes for the hosts with Ravichandran Ashwin and KL Rahul making way for Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

India New Zealand T20

