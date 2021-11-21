PML-N terms gas crisis ‘criminal negligence’ of govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif blamed the PTI government’s “criminal negligence, incompetence, and corruption” for the worst gas crisis faced by the country, said a press release.

For the last three years, the people have been suffering from traumas, accidents, troubles and sufferings because of one failure after another of this PTI regime.

The people were paying the cost of these disasters and indifference by this government, he said.

“Despite the terminals built by Nawaz Sharif, the gas crisis signified the extreme incompetence of the present government. This government was the only reason behind this crisis because of there was terminals and capacity but the government had failed to provide gas in a timely and reasonable manner. At present, less than half of the gas storage capacity in the terminals was being utilized,” he said.

Shehbaz said this situation could have been avoided today, if the government had focused on the issues of gas supply and public convenience instead of constantly lying and forcibly passing black laws; this crisis may have been averted. What if there were no terminals established, knowing the lack of capacity of this government, what would have happened, he questioned.

Every step taken by the “criminal-minded” government reminds the people of the old Pakistan.

He said that these crises will only end by getting rid of this government. The people had been thrown helplessly in front of the demons of inflation, unemployment, misery, and agony.

After flour and sugar crisis, this gas shortage and inflation were absolute cruelty by this government.