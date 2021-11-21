ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,655
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,559
31924hr
0.81% positivity
Sindh
473,918
Punjab
442,353
Balochistan
33,432
Islamabad
107,447
KPK
179,473
Pakistan

Pearson to improve people’s English language skills

Press Release 21 Nov 2021

KARACHI: As the Covid-19 pandemic coupled with lockdowns and travel restrictions has entirely changed trends especially in education learning as well as job market, Pearson has reached out to Pakistan to improve English language proficiency of those aspiring to get education or jobs in an English country.

Pearson is an international identity working in about 110 countries offering opportunities for improving English language proficiency through both online and physical classes especially for those who aspire to get education or employment in an English country.

Statistics show that there is very little percentage of those who aspire to move to an English country especially UK for getting education or employment proficient in English language, which is a major instrument in proper communication there with their supervisors or faculty.

“Online learning has been proved the best workable option during Covid-9 pandemic the world over offering professional opportunities to learn and work,” Premila Paulraj, Director of Employability & Qualifications, South Asia at Pearson, told media here.

She revealed that from its Islamabad-based center Pearson has recently launched Pearson Test of English Academic (PTEA) in Pakistan; a UK Home Office approved English test for the people applying to work or live in the UK.

“Due to Covid-19 restrictions, PTEA is being offered in Pakistan as a new online proctored option for the people who prefer to take the test remotely,” she explained.

Premila informed that the UK Home Office has also awarded Pearson commercial agreements to provide Secure English Language Tests (SELTs) to people who need to demonstrate their English language skills to work or live in the UK.

PTEA Covid pandemic English language skills

