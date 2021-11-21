Pearson to improve people’s English language skills

KARACHI: As the Covid-19 pandemic coupled with lockdowns and travel restrictions has entirely changed trends especially in education learning as well as job market, Pearson has reached out to Pakistan to improve English language proficiency of those aspiring to get education or jobs in an English country.

Pearson is an international identity working in about 110 countries offering opportunities for improving English language proficiency through both online and physical classes especially for those who aspire to get education or employment in an English country.

Statistics show that there is very little percentage of those who aspire to move to an English country especially UK for getting education or employment proficient in English language, which is a major instrument in proper communication there with their supervisors or faculty.

“Online learning has been proved the best workable option during Covid-9 pandemic the world over offering professional opportunities to learn and work,” Premila Paulraj, Director of Employability & Qualifications, South Asia at Pearson, told media here.

She revealed that from its Islamabad-based center Pearson has recently launched Pearson Test of English Academic (PTEA) in Pakistan; a UK Home Office approved English test for the people applying to work or live in the UK.

“Due to Covid-19 restrictions, PTEA is being offered in Pakistan as a new online proctored option for the people who prefer to take the test remotely,” she explained.

Premila informed that the UK Home Office has also awarded Pearson commercial agreements to provide Secure English Language Tests (SELTs) to people who need to demonstrate their English language skills to work or live in the UK.