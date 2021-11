Sidhu visits Gurdwara Darbar Sahib

LAHORE: Former cricketer and Indian politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday arrived Pakistan via Kartarpur Corridor to take part in the annual commemoration of the birth of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

Kartarpur Corridor Project Management Unit CEO received Navjot Singh Sidhu upon arrival in Pakistan via Kartarpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Sidhu expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Imran Khan. A Tweet showed Sidhu is entering Pakistan via Kartarpur Corridor. Sidhu said, “He [PM Imran Khan] is my elder brother.”

Later, Sidhu visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and performed religious rituals.

The Kartarpur Corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district, was reopened a few days ago. Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

