ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,655
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,559
31924hr
0.81% positivity
Sindh
473,918
Punjab
442,353
Balochistan
33,432
Islamabad
107,447
KPK
179,473
SPI up 1.07pc WoW

Tahir Amin Updated 20 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended November 18, 2021 recorded significant increase of 1.07 percent due to increase in the prices of chicken (8.26 percent), cooking oil (4.72 percent), bananas (4.18 percent), washing soap (3.94 percent), vegetable ghee (3.15 percent), rice Irri (1.76 percent), moong (1.62 percent), eggs (1.52 percent), and firewood (1.24 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts increase of 18.34 percent mainly due to the increase in the prices of LPG (76.12 percent), electricity for Q1 (75.32 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (56.94 percent), cooking oil 5-litre (56.28 percent), mustard oil (55.42 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (52.94 percent), petrol (44.35 percent), diesel (40.21 percent), washing soap (37.70 percent), and chilies powdered (34.18 percent), while major decrease observed in the prices of onions (38.61 percent), moong (28.80 percent), potatoes (26.55 percent), tomatoes (6.34 percent), and sugar (3.51 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 167.50 percent during the week ended November 11, 2021 to 169.29 percent during the week under review.

SPI up 0.67pc WoW

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,733, Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517, Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and for above Rs44,175 increased by 0.39 percent, 0.53 percent, 0.91 percent, 1.06 percent, and 1.44 percent, respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 27 (52.94 percent) items increased, 10 (19.61 percent) items decreased, and 14 (27.45 percent) items remained stable, said the PBS in weekly SPI data.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices include chicken (8.26 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (4.72 percent), bananas (4.18 percent), Sufi washing soap 250gm cake each (3.94 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (3.15 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (2.38 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1.76 percent), moong (1.62 percent), eggs hen (1.52 percent), firewood whole (1.24 percent), tea prepared ordinary per cup (1.21 percent), maash (0.99 percent), salt powdered (0.90 percent), match box (0.88 percent), long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam1 mtr (0.84 percent), shirting (0.83 percent), cooked beef (0.69 percent), Georgette (0.64 percent), bread plain (0.63 percent), chilies powder National (0.56 percent), mustard oil (0.47 percent), rice basmati broken (0.38 percent), powdered milk (0.24 percent), milk fresh (0.20 percent), curd (0.19 percent), beef with bone (0.19 percent), and mutton (0.15 percent).

The commodities, which recorded decrease in their prices during the period under review include tomatoes (5.77 percent), sugar refined (4.25 percent), onions (2.14 percent), gur (1.48 percent), potatoes (1.36 percent), masoor (0.43 percent), garlic (0.13 percent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.08 percent), LPG (0.08 percent), and pulse gram (0.02 percent).

SPI up 1.23pc WoW

According to the PBS data, sugar was available at Rs95.55 per kg. However, contrary to the PBS data, the market prices, noted by Business Recorder, the commodity was available at Rs5,200 per 50kg bag in wholesale market i.e. Rs104 per kg, which in retail was available at Rs110-120 per kg.

Further, according to the PBS data, wheat flour was available at Rs59.95 per kg or Rs1,199 per 20kg bag.

However, the commodity was available at Rs73.33 per kg in the market.

The commodities, whose prices remained unchanged during the period included tea Lipton Yellow Label, cooked daal, cigarettes Capstan 20’s packet each, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam1 mtr, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, electricity charges for Q1 per unit, gas charges, energy saver, petrol super per litre, hi-speed diesel per litre, telephone call charges, and toilet soap Lifebuoy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics LPG SPI cooking oil Prices of chicken vegetable ghee

