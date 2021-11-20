KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 19, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,787.51 High: 4,811.82 Low: 4,744.59 Net Change: (+) 29.76 Volume ('000): 244,480 Value ('000): 9,352,640 Makt Cap 1,079,399,286,586 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,301.50 NET CH. (+) 82.39 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,325.12 NET CH. (+) 172.23 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,512.24 NET CH. (-) 25.30 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,847.70 NET CH. (+) 41.43 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,150.92 NET CH. (-) 124.38 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-November-2021 ====================================

