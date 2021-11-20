Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 19, 2021). ==================================== BR...
20 Nov 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 19, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,787.51
High: 4,811.82
Low: 4,744.59
Net Change: (+) 29.76
Volume ('000): 244,480
Value ('000): 9,352,640
Makt Cap 1,079,399,286,586
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,301.50
NET CH. (+) 82.39
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,325.12
NET CH. (+) 172.23
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,512.24
NET CH. (-) 25.30
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,847.70
NET CH. (+) 41.43
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,150.92
NET CH. (-) 124.38
------------------------------------
As on: 19-November-2021
====================================
