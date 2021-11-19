ANL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.3%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.49%)
ASL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.92%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.37%)
FFBL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.94%)
FNEL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.96%)
GGGL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
GGL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.35%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
KAPCO 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.18%)
KEL 3.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.65%)
MLCF 37.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.99%)
NETSOL 108.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.46%)
PACE 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PAEL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
POWER 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.86%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
WTL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
BR100 4,793 Increased By ▲ 39.48 (0.83%)
BR30 19,981 Decreased By ▼ -218.03 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,469 Increased By ▲ 358.06 (0.78%)
KSE30 18,047 Increased By ▲ 151.79 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Moon lighting: partial lunar eclipse to be longest since 1440

AFP 19 Nov 2021

LOS ANGELES: The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years, which will bathe the Moon in red, was visible for a big slice of humanity on Friday.

The celestial show will see the lunar disc almost completely cast in shadow as it moves behind the Earth, reddening 99 percent of its face.

The spectacle was visible for all of North America and parts of South America from 0602 GMT Friday, and may later be seen in Polynesia, Australia and northeast Asia.

By 0750 GMT, sky-watchers with a cloud-free view in those regions saw the Moon half covered by the Earth's penumbra -- the outer shadow. Space scientists said Thursday that by 0845 GMT the Moon would appear red, with the most vivid coloring visible at peak eclipse 18 minutes later.

The dramatic red is caused by a phenomenon known as "Rayleigh scattering", where the shorter blue lightwaves from the Sun are dispersed by particles in the Earth's atmosphere.

Red lightwaves, which are longer, pass easily through these particles.

"The more dust or clouds in Earth's atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear," a NASA website explained.

"It's as if all the world's sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon."

From the moment the eclipse began -- when the Moon entered the Earth's shadow -- to when it ends will take more than three hours and 28 minutes.

That is the longest partial eclipse since 1440 -- around the time Johannes Gutenberg invented his printing press -- and won't be beaten until the far-off future of 2669.

But Moonwatchers won't have to wait that long for another show -- there will be a longer total lunar eclipse on November 8 next year, NASA said.

Even better news for anyone wanting to watch is that no special equipment is necessary, unlike for solar eclipses.

Binoculars, telescopes or the naked eye will give a decent view of the spectacle -- as long as there is good weather here on Earth.

After it passes into the umbra -- the full shadow -- the whole process will go into reverse as the Moon slithers out of the dark and carries on its endless journey around our planet.

Earth lunar eclipse

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Moon lighting: partial lunar eclipse to be longest since 1440

India to repeal agricultural reform laws after huge protests

China's Premier Li says economy facing new downward pressures

Railway connectivity in Pakistan: ADB rates its tech assistance plan ‘less than relevant’

Digital mode of payment: FPCCI chief expresses dismay at FBR’s ‘persistence’

TRG Pakistan's share price plummets amid allegations on CEO

10-year GSP+ scheme: EU includes 5 new global conventions as eligibility criteria

Afiniti announces Zia Chishti has stepped down as chairman, CEO

10 Pakistani companies get Egypt's approval for meat export

Bitcoin heads for worst week in months as Mt Gox payouts loom

'It's killing us': Delhi's smog-choked roads take their toll

Read more stories