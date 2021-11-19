Electronic Voting Machines: Opposition urged to take issue with NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday called upon the opposition to take the issue of electronic voting machines (EVMs) with the National Assembly speaker instead of approaching the court.

In a tweet, the minister said that he once again calls upon the opposition to come to the Speaker’s Office instead of the court as the government would welcome their proposals for reforms.

“Understand the EVM system first, we will address all concerns, overseas Pakistanis cannot be turned down on their right to vote, it was our promise,” he added. Describing the politics of Sharif and Zardari families as a thing of the past, he said that now new players in the opposition also need to come forward.

“Next two years will decide the politics of the next two decades of Pakistan’s history,” he added.

