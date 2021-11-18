ANL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.85%)
ASC 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4%)
FFBL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
FFL 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGGL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
GGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.86%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
JSCL 19.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
KAPCO 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
KEL 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 36.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
NETSOL 111.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.2%)
PACE 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
PAEL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.47%)
PTC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.86%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
TELE 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.93%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
BR100 4,755 Decreased By ▼ -20.89 (-0.44%)
BR30 20,244 Decreased By ▼ -291.03 (-1.42%)
KSE100 46,089 Decreased By ▼ -105.66 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,875 Decreased By ▼ -77.33 (-0.43%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish lira pares losses after touching all-time low near 11 to the dollar

Reuters 18 Nov 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey's lira sank to an all-time low of near 11 to the dollar on Thursday before paring losses, ahead of a central bank meeting that is expected to cut rates further even as the currency falls sharply and inflation remains near 20%.

The lira stood 10.85 against the dollar at 0408 GMT, after earlier declining as much as 10.98, bringing its losses since Tuesday's close to more than 5.7%.

Turkish lira weakens to new record low beyond 10 against dollar

The currency's decline in recent weeks over concerns of further easing from the central bank were exacerbated on Wednesday by President Tayyip Erdogan's comments that he will continue his battle against interest rate "to the end".

The lira is down more than 32% against the dollar this year and its decline pushes prices higher in Turkey via imports.

Turkey's lira Turkey's economy Turkey's currency

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish lira pares losses after touching all-time low near 11 to the dollar

Parliament allows use of EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, opposition says will knock SC’s door

SBP bill sails through joint sitting

Treasury, opposition exchange insults

ECC informed: SME policy to ensure NFIS 2023 implementation

One-off effects of incentives fade: Remittances likely to remain flat in 2022: WB

Oil, gas sector: Liquidity crunch hurdle to investment: Tarin

US offshore oil auction begins under court order, shadow of climate deal

FDI declines 12pc in 4 months

MoF claims sugar prices easing out in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

Chinese, Israeli presidents hold first-ever phone call

Read more stories