ANL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
ASC 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.5%)
ASL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.12%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
FCCL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
FFL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.78%)
FNEL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.84%)
GGL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.11%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.74%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.11%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.97%)
PACE 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.42%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
POWER 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.38%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
TRG 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.91%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.35%)
WTL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By ▼ -11.45 (-0.24%)
BR30 20,372 Decreased By ▼ -290.88 (-1.41%)
KSE100 45,736 Decreased By ▼ -12.89 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,746 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish lira weakens to new record low beyond 10 against dollar

Reuters 15 Nov 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey's lira weakened 0.8% on Monday to a new record low of 10.075 against the dollar, as concerns of another rate cut from the central bank this week continued to weigh on the currency.

The lira has lost more than 25% of its value so far this year, mainly over concerns about monetary policy, given President Tayyip Erdogan's frequent calls for lower rates and his frequent changes to the central bank's leadership.

The central bank is expected to cut its policy rate to 15% this week, according to a Reuters poll, even though inflation remains near 20% and the lira has continued to depreciate, which in turn stokes prices via imports.

The lira's decline was recently also exacerbated by the dollar firming after higher-than-expected inflation data in the United States.

Turkey's lira Turkey's lira currency Turkish GDP

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish lira weakens to new record low beyond 10 against dollar

Former CJP Saqib Nisar rubbishes allegations by ex-GB judge

Taliban launch operation against IS in southern Afghanistan

ATC grants post-arrest bail to 40 TLP workers

President, Balochistan CM discuss political situation

After a week-long losing streak, Pakistan's rupee gains against US dollar

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Babar Azam named captain of ICC's Team of the Tournament

Pakistan's Abhi raises funds at $40-million valuation

Oil prices slide as supply boost, weaker demand fears weigh

SHC grants Sharjeel Memon permission to travel abroad

Factory in Karachi's SITE area catches fire

Read more stories