Establishment of FGMA: meeting held

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting to review the establishment of Federal Government Properties Management Authority (FGMA), said a press release.

Senator Aun Abass Buppi, Secretary Finance and senior officers attended the meeting.

The secretary finance apprised the adviser on the progress being made on the establishment of FGPMA.

He informed that official notification for the establishment of authority has been issued.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue stressed the need to make the FGPMA fully functional at the earliest for best utilisation of government’s assets and for getting best value for money for the government assets.

