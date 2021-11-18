ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
BoI team praised by members of business community

Recorder Report 18 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: A large number of investors and members of the business fraternity reached out to the Board of Investment (BOI) with their queries.

They appreciated the BOI team for timely resolution of complaints and facilitating investors in every possible way.

Investors and consultants came forward with a wide range of queries including setting up of branch offices, investment in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs), acquiring business visas, investment in priority sectors etc.

The secretary and BOI officers addressed majority of queries raised during the session.

As for issues pertaining to other departments, Fareena assured of their immediate communication to the concerned and devising a follow up mechanism for efficient resolution. The session continued for two hours and was a successful feat in regards to public outreach.

Speaking to the relevant audiences via Zoom and telephone, Fareena encouraged investors to share their project proposals and observations with the BOI for further coordination on matters of importance.

Several other officers of the BOI were also part of the Kachehry including Additional Secretary Mukarram Jah Ansari, Additional Secretary Khashiur Rehman, Additional Secretary Riffat Pervez, and Director General Suriya Jamal.

Regional BOI offices participated in the session virtually.

The activity was aimed at strengthening of public trust and developing a linkage between the government’s machinery and investors.

Fareena underscored the importance of this outreach initiative and stated that e-kachehry will become a permanent feature of the BOI in due course of time.

