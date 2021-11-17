ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
BYCO 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.45%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.02%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
FFL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.65%)
FNEL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.53%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.75%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.68%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.24%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.22%)
NETSOL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.06%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.6%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.18%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.67%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.16%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.97%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,776 Decreased By ▼ -67.59 (-1.4%)
BR30 20,535 Decreased By ▼ -686.46 (-3.23%)
KSE100 46,194 Decreased By ▼ -348.49 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,952 Decreased By ▼ -146.39 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Palm climbs 2% on weaker ringgit, slowing output

Reuters Updated 17 Nov 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended early gains on Wednesday, after the ringgit weakened, and as concerns over lower production and better-than-expected exports underpinned prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 104 ringgit, or 2.17%, to 4,892 ringgit ($1,171.18) a tonne.

Palm oil output in Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer after Indonesia, is expected to decline as plantations enter a lower production period during the rainy season.

The Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers' Association (SPPOMA) estimated a 6.3% drop in Nov. 1-15 production from the month before, traders said on Tuesday.

Palm oil firms as first-half November exports surge

"The production pattern shows declines and the same will be seen until the first quarter of 2022," said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

"Overall fundamentals are supportive and prices will remain elevated until improvement is sighted in output both in Malaysia and Indonesia."

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products during Nov. 1-15 rose between 10% and 29% month-on-month, according to data released by cargo surveyors on Monday.

The ringgit, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.3% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currencies.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 0.5%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.9%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

