ANL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.89%)
ASC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
ASL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.05%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
FNEL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
GGL 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.42%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.71%)
KAPCO 30.92 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.58%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.63%)
MLCF 36.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.15%)
NETSOL 114.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-4.85%)
PACE 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.21%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
SILK 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.71%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.68%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.45%)
BR100 4,787 Decreased By ▼ -56.42 (-1.16%)
BR30 20,572 Decreased By ▼ -649.95 (-3.06%)
KSE100 46,270 Decreased By ▼ -273.32 (-0.59%)
KSE30 17,970 Decreased By ▼ -128.1 (-0.71%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
US oil may test $78.95; top under formation

The...
Reuters 17 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $78.95 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall to $77.43.

The bounce from the Nov. 15 low of $79.30 looks very weak, which may have completed around a resistance at $81.42. Oil also broke a support at $80.19. The break opened the way towards $77.43-$78.95 range.

As long as oil hovers above $78.95, it is likely to bounce again towards $81.42. Only a break above $81.42 could alter the bearish outlook.

The contract is presumed to be riding on a wave C, which may travel to $77.84, its 100% projection level.

Oil prices rebound, edge up ahead of next week's OPEC meeting

On the daily chart, the correction from the Oct. 25 high of $85.41 looks so deep and lasting that it suggests a reversal of the uptrend from the August low of $61.74.

The orthodox peak could be at the Nov. 10 high of $84.97, following the completion of a failed fifth wave.

Key support is at $78.42, a break below which could confirm a double-top.

Charts are not available in reports received in email box through Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

