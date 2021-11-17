ANL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.61%)
ASC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.34%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
BYCO 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
FCCL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
FFBL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
FFL 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
FNEL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
GGL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.56%)
JSCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 30.99 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.81%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.17%)
MDTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.4%)
MLCF 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.63%)
NETSOL 118.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.5%)
PACE 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.3%)
PAEL 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.74%)
PTC 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
SNGP 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.23%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.89%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.17%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.45%)
BR100 4,808 Decreased By ▼ -35.39 (-0.73%)
BR30 20,665 Decreased By ▼ -556.29 (-2.62%)
KSE100 46,376 Decreased By ▼ -166.56 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,018 Decreased By ▼ -79.95 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares give up early gains on profit-taking

AFP 17 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index gave up gains and succumbed to profit-taking in morning trade on Wednesday, even as global markets advanced on upbeat US retail data.

The Nikkei 225 opened comfortably in the black but dropped 0.24 percent, or 72.16 points, to 29,735.96 by mid-morning.

The broader Topix index also gave up earlier gains and slipped 0.44 percent, or 9.02 points, to 2,041.81.

The dollar stood at 114.75 yen, edging down from 114.80 yen in New York overnight but up from 114.16 yen in Tokyo on Tuesday.

"The Nikkei slipped into negative territory following a round of buying," Okasan Online Securities said.

"But there is only a limited sense that investors are rushing to dump shares."

The Tokyo market was initially supported by advances in all three major US indices after US retail sales jumped 1.7 percent in October, reflecting increasing consumer optimism.

Investor sentiment has been bolstered by a solid corporate earnings season, and Edward Moya, OANDA senior market analyst for the Americas, said more gains could be on the way.

"All signs are pointing to a very strong holiday season for retailers, and that should help keep sending stocks higher," he said.

Okasan Online, which expected the Nikkei to gradually rebound, said some Tokyo shares remain vulnerable to profit-taking, with caution about overheating expected to reemerge.

"Still some shares in Tokyo remain vulnerable to profit-taking. The Nikkei index remains so close yet so far from the target of 30,000 yen," Okasan added.

Shortly before the opening bell, the Japanese government said the world's third-largest economy logged a year-on-year trade deficit in October for the third straight month.

Imports grew 26.7 percent for the ninth straight monthly gain, overwhelming a 9.4 percent growth of exports.

Among Tokyo shares, energy firms rose despite the Nikkei's fall, on reports that the government is planning subsidies for oil refiners to counter a rise in oil prices.

Energy developer INPEX jumped 2.54 percent to 1,010 yen.

Top refiner ENEOS Holdings trimmed gains but was 0.16 percent higher at 451 yen. Its rival Idemitsu Kosan rose 1.32 percent to 3,075 yen.

Semiconductor shares continued to gain. Tokyo Electron advanced 2.81 percent to 60,660 yen. Advantest rose 2.05 percent to 10,430 yen.

Tech investor SoftBank Group rose 0.97 percent to 7,182 yen. Toyota added 1.05 percent to 2,164 yen.

Airline ANA Holdings dropped two percent to 2,719.5 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 1.08 percent to 75,120 yen.

Nikkei Tokyo's Nikkei stock

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares give up early gains on profit-taking

IMF facility hinges on ‘5 prior actions’: Tarin

Govt decides to pay IPPs Rs190bn as equity of Discos

Dry-docking controversy: Action suggested against SSGCL for not issuing letter to EETPL

MPC to meet ahead of schedule: 100-200bps hike in policy rate expected

Biden, Xi discuss Afghanistan, other areas

Passage of controversial bills: Joint sitting of parliament today

Steel, shipping plates, scrap: FBR raises values for enhanced GST collection

Wapda to launch ‘Indus bond’ within one year: chairman

IHC issues notices to Rana Shamim & others

Sugar industry: PM to inaugurate track and trace system on 23rd

Read more stories