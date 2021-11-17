ANL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.61%)
ASC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.34%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
BYCO 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
FCCL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
FFBL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
FFL 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
FNEL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
GGL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.56%)
JSCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 30.99 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.81%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.17%)
MDTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.4%)
MLCF 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.63%)
NETSOL 118.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.5%)
PACE 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.3%)
PAEL 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.74%)
PTC 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
SNGP 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.23%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.89%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.17%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.45%)
BR100 4,808 Decreased By ▼ -36.11 (-0.75%)
BR30 20,662 Decreased By ▼ -559.01 (-2.63%)
KSE100 46,370 Decreased By ▼ -172.87 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,015 Decreased By ▼ -83.41 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US President Biden calls on Congress to ratify treaty on ozone depletion

AFP 17 Nov 2021

WASHINGTON: US President Biden on Tuesday urged Congress to ratify an international treaty amendement that aims to reduce human-made chemicals that damage the Earth's protective ozone layer.

Biden urged the Senate to back ratifying the 2019 Kigali amendment to the Montreal Protocol, which has been signed by 124 countries and pushes for reduction of hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, a group of super-pollutants responsible for degrading the ozone layer that helps protect the Earth from the sun's damaging rays.

The amendment, which the United States played a central role in drafting, calls on states to reduce HFCs, which are widely used in refrigerators and air conditioning units, by 85 percent by 2036.

Despite the US role in drawing up the amendment, Washington did not ratify it itself after the administration of former president Donald Trump administration reversed US rules to slash use of the chemicals.

"Ratification by the United States would advance US interests in remaining a leader in the development and deployment of HFC alternatives, ensuring access to rapidly growing refrigeration and cooling markets overseas and stimulating US investment, exports, and job growth in this sector," a letter signed by Biden said.

The treaty will require the backing of two-thirds of the Senate to pass.

SENATE Congress US president Joe Biden

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

US President Biden calls on Congress to ratify treaty on ozone depletion

IMF facility hinges on ‘5 prior actions’: Tarin

Govt decides to pay IPPs Rs190bn as equity of Discos

Dry-docking controversy: Action suggested against SSGCL for not issuing letter to EETPL

MPC to meet ahead of schedule: 100-200bps hike in policy rate expected

Biden, Xi discuss Afghanistan, other areas

Passage of controversial bills: Joint sitting of parliament today

Steel, shipping plates, scrap: FBR raises values for enhanced GST collection

Wapda to launch ‘Indus bond’ within one year: chairman

IHC issues notices to Rana Shamim & others

Sugar industry: PM to inaugurate track and trace system on 23rd

Read more stories