Auto-financing: SCB, TPL Trakker collaborate

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) has partnered with TPL Trakker for Tracking, Telematics, Mapping and Location-Based Services.

This strategic alliance has created a one-window solution to manage and secure the automobiles financed by the bank, as the Auto-Financing sector in Pakistan has risen to an unprecedented volume of Rs338 billion.

Through this resourceful partnership, TPL Trakker will provide cutting-edge facilities like Warehousing, Vehicle-Monitoring Systems and Direct-Tracking of vehicles. Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan will leverage these services to enrich its offerings and auto-finance solutions. As the demand is forecasted to grow significantly in future, the evolving needs of the car-financing sector need to be catered to, while these financed-assets can be monitored for complete safety, to ensure the consumers’ peace of mind.

A ceremony was recently held to sign this agreement, and the Country Credit Head of Consumer, Private & Business Banking (CPBB) at Standard Chartered Bank Hamid Sameen and the Chief Executive Officer of TPL Trakker Sarwar Ali Khan, personally graced this event, along with several senior executives from their award-winning and innovative organizations. On this occasion Sarwar Ali Khan said that through this collaboration with Standard Chartered, TPL want people to drive their favourite cars without worrying about security. “We are committed to enable the banks in Pakistan to meet their financial obligations with no worries about uncertainties and adversity.”

