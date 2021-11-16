ANL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.8%)
ASC 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
ASL 16.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
FFBL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.26%)
FNEL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
GGGL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.8%)
GGL 34.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
JSCL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 30.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.3%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 35.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.43%)
NETSOL 115.71 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.31%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
POWER 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.48%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
SNGP 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.49%)
TRG 125.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.88%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.42%)
BR100 4,776 Increased By ▲ 60.23 (1.28%)
BR30 20,720 Increased By ▲ 348.39 (1.71%)
KSE100 46,099 Increased By ▲ 362.88 (0.79%)
KSE30 17,913 Increased By ▲ 166.32 (0.94%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian dollar loses altitude as RBA pushes back on rate hawks

Reuters 16 Nov 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar pared early gains on Tuesday after the country's central bank again pushed back against market pricing for a rate hike in 2022, though bond investors seemed happy to wager the bank would ultimately prove to be wrong.

The Aussie faded to $0.7351 and away from resistance at $0.7370, but remained some distance from the recent five-week trough at $0.7277.

The New Zealand dollar held firm at $0.7060, again some way from last week's low of $0.6997.

Both had been aided by a sharp selloff in the euro, which slid 0.9% on the Aussie overnight to A$1.5464.

But Aussie bulls got no help from Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe who again dismissed market pricing for a hike in the 0.1% cash rate next year, saying recent data and forecasts did not warrant such a move.

The futures market clearly disagreed, with a first move to 0.25% implied by June and further hikes toward 1.0% by year end.

Investors are generally wagering that global inflationary pressures will be more lasting than the RBA, and other central banks, assume. Many also assume the US Federal Reserve will start tightening by mid-year, so making it harder for the RBA to sit still.

Lowe argued that there was more inertia in wages and inflation in Australia, which set it apart from the US experience. Core inflation of 2.1% was only just back in the RBA's target band of 2-3% after six years of downside misses.

Hayden Dimes, an economist at ANZ, noted that headline consumer price inflation in Australia actually slowed last quarter when it was accelerating elsewhere, and at 3% was half of the US level.

"Also, wages growth in the US did not slow by nearly as much as in Australia and has already accelerated meaningfully above pre-pandemic levels," said Dimes.

Data on Australian wages are due on Wednesday and are forecast to show annual growth picking up to just 2.2%, well below US annual average earnings growth of 4.9%.

"Our view is that inflation here is unlikely to accelerate to anywhere near the levels seen in places like the US," said Dimes.

"Instead, we anticipate headline inflation remaining around current levels, whilst underlying inflation accelerates but stays within the RBA's target band."

Australian Dollar

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Australian dollar loses altitude as RBA pushes back on rate hawks

Lack of investor interest: PD for delisting SME Bank from sell-off list

ECC approves Rs134.783bn for payment to IPPs, Rs4.785bn to ECP

Accusations against ex-CJP: IHC issues notices

Attacking judiciary PML-N’s ‘despicable’ history: Fawad

PML-N urges SC to take suo motu notice

Customs value: Steel sector moves FBR for parity with LME prices

PM revises composition ToRs of Pay Commission

Saqib Nisar rejects report

Export of Basmati to KSA, UAE, Kenya suffers setback

Imposition of health hazard tax on tobacco, sugary drinks opposed

Read more stories