Flour millers withdraw strike call

LAHORE: Flour millers on Monday withdrew their strike call given against the policy of Punjab food department to force mills to lift their official quota of wheat from far-flung districts.

The millers from Rawalpindi/Islamabad division had announced to go on strike from today for asking them to lift their allotted wheat quota from the Southern Punjab instead of their own district.

While, the PFMA Punjab had announced to go on strike against this policy from Tuesday. “Both the Punjab food department and millers reached an agreement to waive off the condition of lifting 25 per cent of their allotted wheat quota from other districts on permanent basis. Following this breakthrough, millers withdrew their strike call,” said Asim Raza Ahmad Group leader of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association.

However, Asim Raza hoped that the food department officials would get final approval of waiving off the above-mentioned condition from the cabinet at the earliest. He said that meeting of the millers scheduled for Tuesday will be held as per announcement and they will announce their future strategy after that meeting.

