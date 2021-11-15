ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 15, 2021
Pakistan

Action against those hoarding sugar being taken: minister

APP 15 Nov 2021

MULTAN: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhr Imam on Sunday said the sugar crisis in the country was created by profiteers and hoarders against whom strict action was being taken.

“It is the national responsibility of every Pakistani to support the government in taking action against these hoarders,” Fakhar Imam said in his presidential address at the first Annual Convocation 2021 held here at Royal Institute of Medical Sciences (RAMS), Multan.

Syed Fakhr Imam stated, after Quaid-e-Azam, Pakistan could not find a leader like him again. “Today, Prime Minister Imran Khan is the hope for people and as a cricket star, he lives in the heart of every Pakistani,” said Fakhar.

“We feel the pain in our hearts for masses and we are trying to give them all possible relief,” said the minister.

Syed Fakhar Imam remarked, youth constitutes 65 percent of the total population of our country. “Today we need to promote quality education in the country. We have to raise our standard of education. If we want Pakistan to be independent and prosperous then we have to take the path of hard work,” stated Fakhar.

China is becoming largest economy, Fakhar said and added that they should learn how China made tremendous development. He urged upon the youth to work hard to achieve laurels. The minister maintained “we are the seventh largest country in the world in terms of population but we are far behind in development so every individual must do something for the betterment of the country.

He stated the development of any country and nation depends on quality of its education and no country could be developed without quality education.

Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ejaz Ahmed Jafar, Gen Retd Hussain Shirazi , Director Royal Institute of Medical Sciences Multan Muhammad Aslam Baig, Malik Azhar Abbas Khokhar, Dr Nisar-ur-Rehman and Director Hajj Multan Malik Rehan Abbas Khokhar, Dr Hameed Raza Siddique, Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal Hashmi, Naeem Iqbal Naeem, Dr Rabab, Professor Azam were also present.

On this occasion, gold medals and degrees were presented to students of Doctor of Physiotherapy for the years 2014-2019 and 2015-2020.

