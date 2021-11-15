ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
Dubai Expo 2020: BOP holds interactive session on banking services

Press Release 15 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BOP) organized an interactive webinar on its premium banking services and Roshan Digital Account proposition for UAE residents at the much celebrated Pakistan Pavilion during the Dubai Expo 2020, on 10th November. The session was attended by a large number of live audience at the venue, including online audience.

Speaking on the occasion, Zahid Mustafa (Group Chief – Consumer & Digital Banking Group)talked about various customer segments, including Affluent, Mazdoor & Kissan Propositions, where BOP offers customized solutions under it’s tagline #HarFardKaKhayal.

Speaking further on the affluent segment offering (called BOP Khaas), he mentioned that BOP is well placed to offer exciting features to this segment. The extensive network of BOP within Punjab and outside offers a unique opportunity to offer these premium services in Tier 2 and 3 cities as well. In addition, he mentioned that BOP is also offering additional features under BOP Khaas to its RDA customers such as family banking.

Also addressing the occasion, Atyab Tahir (Country Manager – Mastercard) shared that BOP, in collaboration with Mastercard, has launched a unique vertical debit card for its Khaas customers. The debit card comes with a host of exciting discount alliances for customers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

