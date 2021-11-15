ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
Nov 15, 2021
Sports

7th disability championship; Bahawalpur team qualifies for semi-final

APP 15 Nov 2021

MULTAN: Bahawalpur disabled cricket team has qualified for semi-final of 7th National Disability Cricket Championship after beating the defending champion Multan team in the quarter-final with 27 runs. In the second quarter final of the event played in Multan here on Sunday, Multan won the toss and invited Bahawalpur disabled to bat first. Bahawalpur team scored 149 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the fixed 20 overs.

Muhammad Noman played the best innings of 64 runs off 56 balls with the help of 8 fours while Muhammad Abid scored 56 runs off 42 balls. The both players also put up a 126-run partnership for the first wicket. Ameez-ur-Rehman of Multan disabled took three wickets for 27 runs. In reply, Multan disabled team was bowled out for 122 in 19 overs. Jahanzaib Tawana scored 17 runs.

Muhammad Noman from Bahawalpur also showed his magic in bowling after batting and took four wickets for 17 runs and played an important role in the Bahawalpur’s victory. Asif Khichi and Asad-ur-Rehman took two wickets each. Muhammad Noman was declared man of the match. The third phase of the championship will start from Tuesday in Lahore.

semi final Bahawalpur team 7th National Disability Cricket Championship

