Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,094,101 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 252,864,960 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19. A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Saturday, 7,908 new deaths and 472,528 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,240 new deaths, followed by Russia with 1,219 and Brazil with 731.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 762,972 deaths from 47,051,430 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 611,222 deaths from 21,953,838 cases, India with 463,530 deaths from 34,437,307 cases, Mexico with 291,089 deaths from 3,844,791 cases, and Russia with 255,386 deaths from 9,070,674 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 608 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria with 376, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 365, Republic of North Macedonia with 351, Montenegro with 350, Hungary with 330 and Czech Republic with 294.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,530,406 deaths from 46,276,783 cases, Europe 1,453,054 deaths from 78,361,727 infections, and Asia 883,199 deaths from 56,465,562 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 792,288 deaths from 48,797,575 cases, Africa 220,517 deaths from 8,559,709 cases, the Middle East 211,613 deaths from 14,120,415 cases, and Oceania 3,024 deaths from 283,189 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.