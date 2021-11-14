Digital studio inaugurated at KPC

KARACHI: A digital studio for journalists was set up at Karachi Press Club (KPC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, which was inaugurated by Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq at a prestigious function held at KPC here on Saturday.

On this occasion, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, President Karachi Press Club Fazil Jamili and Secretary Rizwan Bhatti highlighted the details regarding the establishment of Digital Studio. The event was attended by a large number of journalists.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Aminul Haq said that MQM-P has always adopted the motto of serving the people without discrimination of colour, race and political affiliation. "I don't know which group has the running of Karachi Press Club and I am not interested in it. All I know is that they are all journalists."

He said the KPC is a centre for the convenience of journalists. If me, or my party are doing something good for this institution, then the only purpose behind it is to provide facilities to journalists.

Haq said with the establishment of this digital studio, I hope that it will be easier for journalists to carry out their professional duties. He said that our main objective is to serve the people. On this occasion, he sharply criticized the PPP government in Sindh accusing it of carrying anti-people policies.

The step-motherly treatment meted out to citizens of Sindh including Larkana and Nawabshah, and the conspiracy under which its infrastructure is being destroyed is not hidden from anyone. The PPP is conspiring to enslave the people, he alleged. He said that the Sindh government should state where the development funds of more than Rs1800 billion allocated in 13 years were used. How many universities, hospitals, roads were built?

Highlighting performance of his department, Syed Amin-ul-Haq said that Rs3.38billion is being spent on 6 different projects for providing broadband services in 3,227 un-served and under-served areas of 19 districts of Sindh. He said Rs5.1billion is being spent on 3 different projects of laying 1,905km long fibre optical cable in 230 union councils of 7 districts of Sindh for increasing technology requirements and high speed internet and mobile services.

Haq further stated that a state-of-the-art IT Park project in Karachi is being launched at a cost of Rs31billion. In collaboration with Karachi University, a state-of-the-art 3D animation and graphics institute is being set up in the building of Sheikh Zayed Islamic University at a cost of Rs.2 billion. Software technology parks have been set up in different cities of Sindh including Hyderabad and Sukkur.

A modern National Incubation Centre for Young Skills is being set up in Hyderabad. In the DG Skills Programs of the Ministry of IT, 452,994 people from all over Sindh have registered themselves for vocational training, he concluded.

