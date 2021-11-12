ANL 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASC 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
ASL 16.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
FFBL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
FFL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FNEL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
GGL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.08%)
MLCF 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.14%)
NETSOL 111.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.14%)
PACE 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
PAEL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.33%)
TELE 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.63%)
TRG 124.67 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-3.02%)
UNITY 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.49%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,749 Decreased By ▼ -49.76 (-1.04%)
BR30 20,666 Decreased By ▼ -297.28 (-1.42%)
KSE100 46,022 Decreased By ▼ -326.32 (-0.7%)
KSE30 17,837 Decreased By ▼ -143.99 (-0.8%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Mining boost helps Australia shares snap four-day losing streak

Reuters 12 Nov 2021

Australian shares gained on Friday, breaking a four-day losing streak, as heavyweight mining stocks boosted the benchmark after metal prices surged following reports Chinese property behemoth Evergrande Group averted a destabilising default.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.7% at 7,433.10, as of 2350 GMT. The benchmark, however, lost 0.3% so far this week.

Market concerns over China's debt-laden property sector were eased on news of Evergrande's coupon payments.

A failure to pay would have resulted in a formal default by the company and triggered cross-default provisions for other Evergrande dollar bonds, exacerbating a debt crisis looming over the world's second-largest economy.

The news sent prices for steel products and steelmaking ingredients on China's commodity futures bourses soaring on Thursday, with iron ore prices bouncing off a one-year low.

Aussie mining stocks climbed as much as 3.2%, their best day since August-end, led by Mount Gibson Iron gaining 6.5%.

Iron ore giants BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group advanced between 4% and 6%.

Gold miners gained about 2%, with heavyweights Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources adding 2% and 3%, respectively, as bullion continues to shine over inflation concerns.

Technology stocks rose 1.09%, tracking the gains on Wall Street after chipmakers continued pushing Nasdaq and S&P 500 higher.

Xero Ltd led the gains in the sub-sector as shares of the software company advanced 4.5%.

A major drag in the benchmark index was the healthcare sector, which slipped 0.7%, with gloves manufacturer Ansell losing the most at 3.5%.

Rare-earths miner Greenland Minerals nosedived 38% as Greenland's new legislation to ban uranium mining and cease development of the Australian miner's Kuannersuit mine threatened its operations.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.5% at 12,956.72.

Australia stocks
We love hearing your feedback, help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Mining boost helps Australia shares snap four-day losing streak

‘Troika plus’ group seeks to ease access to banking services

No sugar bag can be removed if it’s not carrying tax stamp, UIM

Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc

Taliban asked to keep a close watch over spoilers

Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s prospects brighten

Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad

OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery

Energy Recommendations 2021: OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market

Sales tax on petrol reduced

Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows

Read more stories