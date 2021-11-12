ANL 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
ASC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
FCCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.61%)
FFBL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
FFL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FNEL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
GGL 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.21%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.5%)
MLCF 35.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.44%)
NETSOL 111.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.5%)
PACE 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.41%)
PAEL 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.49%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
SNGP 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.7%)
TELE 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TRG 124.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.27%)
UNITY 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.67%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,746 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-1.11%)
BR30 20,621 Decreased By ▼ -342.15 (-1.63%)
KSE100 46,024 Decreased By ▼ -324.5 (-0.7%)
KSE30 17,842 Decreased By ▼ -139.78 (-0.78%)
Toshiba execs behaved unethically in pressuring overseas shareholders, report finds

Reuters 12 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Toshiba Corp executives including its former CEO behaved unethically, albeit not illegally, with respect to allegations that management sought to pressure overseas shareholders, a company-commissioned report has found.

A separate shareholder-commissioned report concluded in June that Toshiba had colluded with Japan's trade ministry to block overseas investors from gaining influence at last year's shareholders meeting.

Toshiba then set up an independent corporate governance committee to analyse the root causes of the issue.

Toshiba to split business

Its report, published on Friday, found that Toshiba was overly dependent on the trade ministry, adding that problems were also caused by its "excessive cautiousness towards foreign investment funds" and "its lack of willingness to develop a sound relationship with them."

Toshiba
