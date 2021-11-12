ANL 16.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
BYCO 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
FCCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.61%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
GGL 31.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
MDTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.5%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.22%)
NETSOL 111.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.16%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.61%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.56%)
PTC 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 42.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.86%)
TELE 18.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
TRG 124.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.06%)
UNITY 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,750 Decreased By ▼ -49.31 (-1.03%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -300.9 (-1.44%)
KSE100 46,032 Decreased By ▼ -316.58 (-0.68%)
KSE30 17,845 Decreased By ▼ -136.36 (-0.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Alibaba's Singles Day sales grow just 8.5%, slowest pace ever

Reuters 12 Nov 2021

BEIJING: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Friday that sales during its annual Singles' Day shopping frenzy grew 8.5%, the slowest rate ever, underscoring strong regulatory and supply chain headwinds for China's tech firms.

The Chinese e-commerce juggernaut said sales, or "gross merchandise value" (GMV), over its 11-day Singles' Day event that ended on Thursday rose to 540.3 billion yuan ($84.5 billion), compared with 26% growth last year.

Sales had grown by double digits every year since Alibaba founded the festival in 2009 and built it into the world's biggest online sales fest, dwarfing Cyber Monday in the United States. It changed the gala to a multi-day event last year.

The results come as overall consumption in China slows ad cap a relatively muted version of a sales festival that Alibaba once aggressively promoted.

SoftBank shares jump 10% on $9bn buyback

Before the sales period began, analysts had said they expected Alibaba to report only a minor increase in GMV this year, citing slowing retail sales, supply shortages, power disruptions and COVID-19 lockdowns.

The festival, which Alibaba last year stretched to a 11-day event with the best deals concentrated in two discount periods, Nov. 1-3 and Nov. 11, has become a closely watched gauge of consumer sentiment in the world's second-largest economy.

This year, Alibaba played down its sales figures and touted its social welfare initiatives in the final hours of its Singles' Day festival on Thursday, marking a shift in tone for the highly-publicized event.

Eschewing a rolling tally tracking transactions that had taken centre stage in previous years, Alibaba urged viewers of a three-hour livestream to click "like" and help raise 1 million yuan ($156,359.90) for a 200-acre (81-hectare) elephant reserve in China's rural southwest.

The e-commerce giant has toned down the marketing hype amid ongoing regulatory tightening from Chinese authorities, saying its focus was on sustainable growth this year.

In previous years, Alibaba would tout Chinese consumers' demand for washing machines, smartphones, and makeup with a night-long presentation of statistics.

But this year it used its gala to highlight initiatives such as a program that assists disabled individuals in buying apparel and efforts to use more environmentally-friendly packaging.

Still, the event remains a top draw for millions of merchants and shoppers, with flashy deals and live-streamers hawking products from skincare products to sports shoes on Alibaba's platforms, including its Taobao and Tmall marketplaces.

Alibaba said that nearly 400 brands, including Apple Inc and L'Oreal SA, have raked in more than $15 million in sales each by mid-day on Thursday.

The shopping event comes after a year of ongoing regulatory tightening from Chinese authorities in several industries, during which Alibaba was a frequent target.

The e-commerce giant was fined a record $2.8 billion for monopolistic behaviour in April and its founder, Jack Ma, China's highest-profile entrepreneur, has retreated from public view after criticising Chinese regulators a year ago.

On Wednesday, its rival Tencent Holdings posted its slowest revenue growth since it went public in 2004, hurt by a regulatory crackdown.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
We love hearing your feedback, help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Alibaba's Singles Day sales grow just 8.5%, slowest pace ever

‘Troika plus’ group seeks to ease access to banking services

No sugar bag can be removed if it’s not carrying tax stamp, UIM

Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc

Taliban asked to keep a close watch over spoilers

Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s prospects brighten

Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad

OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery

Energy Recommendations 2021: OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market

Sales tax on petrol reduced

Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows

Read more stories