Punjab reports two more dengue deaths, 400 fresh cases

LAHORE: There is no let up in the spread of dengue virus, as Punjab has reported two more fatalities and about 400 fresh dengue infections across the province.

A spokesman of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said, here Thursday that 1,401 dengue patients are being treatments in Lahore's hospitals and 2,036 across the province.

Anti-dengue teams discarded dengue larva from 731 sites in Lahore while the administration is disseminating anti-dengue measures among the public via prayers leaders in mosques, he added. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to make anti-dengue surveillance more effective along with the provision of the best medical facilities to dengue patients in hospitals.

While telephonically issuing directions to Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, the CM said, availability of fever medicine be ensured as there is no justification for its shortage.

