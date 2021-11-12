ANL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.05%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.21%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.33%)
FCCL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.59%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
FFL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
FNEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
GGGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
GGL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.61%)
JSCL 20.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.74%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.68%)
PAEL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 18.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.56%)
TRG 128.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.44%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,799 Decreased By ▼ -46.15 (-0.95%)
BR30 20,964 Decreased By ▼ -375.19 (-1.76%)
KSE100 46,348 Decreased By ▼ -281.7 (-0.6%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -108.07 (-0.6%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt employees demand implementation of agreement

Abdul Rasheed Azad 12 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA), on Thursday, announced that if the government did not implement the agreement signed with the government employees regarding increase in their salaries, adjusting adhoc allowances in salaries, upgradation of scale 16 employees, time scale promotions, and 25 percent increase in pensions by November 16, the employees will start a fresh protest drive.

The AGEGA leadership announced this here, after holding an emergency meeting, saying that on February 11, 2021 the federal government on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan signed an agreement with the union of implementing their demands but even after passage of nine months, the progress is too slow.

Rehman Bajwa, chief coordinator of the AGEGA and other senior union leaders attended the meeting and discussed the matters pertaining to the status of the implementation of the agreement. The AGEGA members, while expressing serious concern over the skyrocketing inflation, stressed the need for unity of all the public sector employees.

They said that owing to the current situation and the government’s delaying tactics in implementing the agreement, the protest has become inevitable.

The AGEGA chief said that if the Ministry of Finance did not implement the agreement, all the employees of the federal government as well as the provincial governments will take to the streets as they did in February. They also demanded that contract employees be immediately regularised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Khan Rehman Bajwa AGEGA
We love hearing your feedback, help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Govt employees demand implementation of agreement

‘Troika plus’ group seeks to ease access to banking services

No sugar bag can be removed if it’s not carrying tax stamp, UIM

Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc

Taliban asked to keep a close watch over spoilers

Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s prospects brighten

Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad

OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery

Energy Recommendations 2021: OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market

Sales tax on petrol reduced

Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows

Read more stories