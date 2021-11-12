Govt employees demand implementation of agreement

ISLAMABAD: The All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA), on Thursday, announced that if the government did not implement the agreement signed with the government employees regarding increase in their salaries, adjusting adhoc allowances in salaries, upgradation of scale 16 employees, time scale promotions, and 25 percent increase in pensions by November 16, the employees will start a fresh protest drive.

The AGEGA leadership announced this here, after holding an emergency meeting, saying that on February 11, 2021 the federal government on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan signed an agreement with the union of implementing their demands but even after passage of nine months, the progress is too slow.

Rehman Bajwa, chief coordinator of the AGEGA and other senior union leaders attended the meeting and discussed the matters pertaining to the status of the implementation of the agreement. The AGEGA members, while expressing serious concern over the skyrocketing inflation, stressed the need for unity of all the public sector employees.

They said that owing to the current situation and the government’s delaying tactics in implementing the agreement, the protest has become inevitable.

The AGEGA chief said that if the Ministry of Finance did not implement the agreement, all the employees of the federal government as well as the provincial governments will take to the streets as they did in February. They also demanded that contract employees be immediately regularised.

