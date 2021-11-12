KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (November 11, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 300,277,673 158,869,151 10,509,718,693 5,345,474,781 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 673,076,659 (1,041,494,039) (368,417,380) Local Individuals 8,328,859,989 (8,862,700,283) (533,840,293) Local Corporates 4,231,925,737 (3,329,668,062) 902,257,673 ===============================================================================

