ANL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.05%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.21%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.33%)
FCCL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.59%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
FFL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
FNEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
GGGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
GGL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.61%)
JSCL 20.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.74%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.68%)
PAEL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 18.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.56%)
TRG 128.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.44%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,799 Decreased By ▼ -46.15 (-0.95%)
BR30 20,964 Decreased By ▼ -375.19 (-1.76%)
KSE100 46,348 Decreased By ▼ -281.7 (-0.6%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -108.07 (-0.6%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday

AFP 12 Nov 2021

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden is expected to hold a hotly awaited virtual summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday, US media reported, as tensions mount over Taiwan, human rights and trade.

Both CNN and Politico, citing unnamed sources, said the meeting was tentatively scheduled for Monday.

Relations between the world's two largest economies have deteriorated in recent weeks, in particular over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China, which last month made a record number of air incursions near the island.

Washington has repeatedly signaled its support for Taiwan in the face of Chinese aggression, but the United States and China reached a surprise agreement on climate at a summit in Glasgow.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this week that the two presidents, who have not met in person since Biden took office in January, will hold virtual talks "soon."

Biden and Xi have talked by phone twice since the veteran Democrat moved into the White House.

The pair also met extensively when Biden was serving as vice president to Barack Obama, and Xi was vice president to Hu Jintao.

Biden had hoped to meet Xi at a recent Group of 20 summit in Rome, but the Chinese leader has not traveled since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and instead agreed to virtual talks by the end of the year.

The US president has largely kept the tougher approach on Beijing of his predecessor Donald Trump, with both administrations considering a rising China to be the top challenge of the 21st century.

On Thursday, Xi warned against a return to Cold War-era divisions in the Asia-Pacific, in remarks to a virtual business conference on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit hosted by New Zealand.

"Attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geopolitical grounds are bound to fail," he said.

"The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not relapse into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era."

Barack Obama Joe Biden Xi Jinping human rights Antony Blinken Covid pandemic business conference
We love hearing your feedback, help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday

Dropped catch was turning point: Babar Azam

Troika Plus calls on Afghan Taliban to form an inclusive, representative govt

Ambiguity over IMF programme pushes rupee over 174 against US dollar

China ruling party leaders pass historic Xi resolution

KSE-100 ends 282 points lower after range-bound session

Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad

Engagement with Afghanistan must continue, Qureshi tells Troika Plus meeting

Emirates airline hints at introducing iconic A380s in Pakistan

Thousands of Afghans deported from Iran to Taliban rule

More than 50% students between 12 to 18 years administered one dose of Covid vaccine: Umar

Read more stories