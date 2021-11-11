ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

APS attack ‘Govt committed to identifying responsible persons in 4 weeks’

Recorder Report 11 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government is committed to identifying those who were morally responsible for the Army Public School (APS) attack in coordination with all the institutions within four weeks.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed said in a joint media briefing outside the Supreme Court Wednesday.

Fawad said executive, judiciary and other law enforcement would help to carry out the investigation within four weeks.

He said commission report was also available on the APS attack.

Fawad further said that the prime minister could easily put the blame on the then PML-N government when the APS massacre happened.

PM Imran Khan’s presence in the Supreme Court showed that how far the prime minister can go for honouring the courts.

He maintained that all political parties setting their differences agreed on a National Action Plan, supported by the whole nation. He said intelligence failure happened all over the world like in APS and in 9/11 terrorist attacks.

He said that was the time when courts of law left taking verdicts and army courts had to be established.

“We had eliminated terrorism from the country and the credit for it goes to the army and the intelligence agencies,” he maintained.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said the prime minister had described the whole situation to the judges and the court granted him four weeks for action. The prime minister has assured the court that whoever was responsible would be exposed within four weeks, the minister added.

While answering another question, the interior minister said he was ready to issue a passport to Nawaz Sharif if his return was in sight.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Fawad Chaudhry Supreme Court Sheikh Rasheed terrorist attacks APS attack

Comments

Comments are closed.

APS attack ‘Govt committed to identifying responsible persons in 4 weeks’

Tarin urges provinces to lift imported sugar stock

Emirates airline hints at introducing iconic A380s in Pakistan

APS tragedy: SC grills PM over talks with TTP, questions govt’s inaction against killers

Pakistan will host ‘Troika Plus Meeting’ today

IS in Afghanistan ‘under control’, say Taliban

ECC excludes 2 recommendations of STPF 2020-25

Tax Year 2020: Number of individual tax filers grows by 57pc

What’s actually behind closure of nine sugar mills in Sindh?

A ‘fearful’ govt postpones joint sitting of parliament

Registered taxpayers: FBR tax demands yield Rs80.1bn in FY21

Read more stories