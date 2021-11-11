ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
Markets

Indian shares edge lower as metals, banks fall

Reuters 11 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by metals and bank stocks, while online fashion startup Nykaa nearly doubled in a stellar market debut.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.15% at 18,017.20, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.13% to end at 60,352.82.

After retreating from record highs in October on heavy foreign selling and overvaluation fears, Indian equities somewhat rebounded last week in part due to positive sentiment during the festive season of Diwali.

However, markets have struggled to continue the momentum this week, with both main indexes on Wednesday clocking their second straight session of losses.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Metal Index fell 1.76%, tracking broader metal markets. Dalian iron ore futures hit a year’s low, as demand worries intensified owing to China’s regulations on steel and a worsening liquidity crisis in the country’s property sector.

The Nifty Bank Index lost 0.88% and posted its third straight session of losses. Lender IndusInd Bank was the top percentage loser on the Nifty 50.

On the upside, Nykaa’s parent firm made a blockbuster debut, valuing the Indian online beauty startup at nearly $14 billion.

