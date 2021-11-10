Transfer of PCSI to NFSRD: Cabinet directs MoC to initiate summary

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet has directed the Ministry of Commerce to initiate a summary for transfer of Pakistan Cotton Standards Institute (PCSI) to National Food Security and Research Division (NFSRD).

These directions were issued at a recent meeting when Secretary Commerce and Secretary Information and Broadcasting gave presentations on vacant positions of CEOs/MDs in their respective Ministries.

The Commerce Secretary presented the following vacant positions:

1) The post of Chief Executive Officer (CE0), Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited (PRCL) was advertised thrice on August, 17, 2019, November 13, 2019 and September 05, 2020, but no suitable candidate applied as informed by BoD, PRCL. The post was re-advertised on 23-06-2021. After following due procedure as prescribed under the applicable Rules/Regulations, the Board of Directors of PRCL furnished names/panel of three candidates to the Commerce Division, which would be placed before the Federal Cabinet shortly.

2) Lahore Garment City Company (LGCC): During meeting held under the chairmanship of Advisor to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity on April 15, 2021, to discuss appointments against vacant positions of Heads of Organizations/CEOs of Public Sector Organizations, LGCC was removed from list of Public Sector Organizations requiring regular CEO. Articles of Association of LGCC allow the Board to appoint CEO of the Company from amongst its members or from market. In 2017, the Board of Directors appointed one of its Board Members, Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmad Mangat, as CEO in terms of clause 13(1) of Articles of Association of LGCC on non- remuneration basis and as per it & Proper Criteria for appointment of Chief Executives of Public sector Companies (Appointment of Chief Executive) Guidelines, 2015. Since its inception, LGCC has been functioning without a regular Chief Executive Officer (CEO). No regular CEO has ever been appointed owing to the small size of the company and the resultant financial constraints pertaining to the emoluments of a functional CEO.

3) Faisalabad Garment City Company (FGCC): Since its inception, FGCC has been functioning without a regular Chief Executive Officer (CEO). No regular CEO has ever been appointed owing to the small size of the company and financial constraints. However, on the directions of Federal Cabinet, BoD, FGCC advertised the post twice on February 21, 2021 and May 30, 2021. However, as informed by BOD, no suitable candidate applied. The post was advertised for the third time on October 11, 2021. Applications have been received and FGCC is shortlisting the applicants.

4) Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC): Federal Cabinet, in its decision, of September 28, 2021, approved merger of PHDEC with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). Appointment for the Post of CEO PHDEC would be processed by TDAP after merger of PHDEC.

5) The post of Textile Commissioner, Organization (TCO) is vacant since 2011. The post of TCO is to be filled by promotion as per SRO 631(1)/2002 of August 29, 2002 from amongst Director (Textile) which is not available. Therefore, Establishment Division has been requested to post a suitable officer in terms of provisions of “appointment by transfer” as defined in the said SRO regarding method, qualifications and other conditions as laid down for appointments in TCO.

6) In Pakistan Cotton Standards Institute (PCSD) post of Director (BS-20) is currently vacant. As per PCSI Service Rules, 1995, there are three modes in order of priority for appointment of Director PCSI: by promotion; (if not available through promotion), then by initial appointment; and (if not available through initial appointment), then by deputation.

The Establishment Division has been requested to post a BS-20 Officer as Director, PSCI on deputation basis in terms of section B(3) of PCSI Service Rules, 1995.

7) Information & Broadcasting Division, Chairman PCP: the post has been vacant since April 18, 2019. A BS-20 officer of Information Group had been looking after the work as Registrar, PCP. M/o 1&B had repeatedly submitted the summary but appointment of Chairman PCP had not been finalized. In light of the input received from Establishment Division, the advertisement for the appointment of Chairman was published in the press on October 17, 2021. Closing date for applications was November 1, 2021. However, due to poor response, it had been extended till November 12, 2021.

8) Chairman ITNE: The post has been vacant since March 2021. The summary for the appointment was moved on September 06, 2021 to Prime Minister’s Office through Establishment Division. In light of the input received from Establishment Division, the advertisement for the appointment of Chairman was published in newspapers on October 17, 2021. Closing date for applications was November 1, 2021. However, due to poor response, it had been extended till November 12, 2021.

9) Director General PBC: The post has been vacant since February 24, 2020. However, a BS-20 officer of Information Group had been looking after the day-to-day work of the post of Director General, PBC from June 18, 2021. The rules for appointment of DG PBC were amended to accommodate MP-II scale and were vetted by the CCLC. The Federal Cabinet approved the rules/criteria proposed in the summary dated October 4, 2021. The post would be advertised in the coming weeks.

10) Gen Chairman NPT: The post is vacant since September 06, 2011. Currently, Director General, an officer of Information Group, had the additional charge for the Chairman, NPT. Since 2019, MOI&B had moved the summary several times. A summary was moved to the Prime Minister’s Office through Establishment Division on August 9, 2021.

11) Chairman CBFC: The post was vacant since September 01, 2020. Presently, a BS-20 Officer of Information Group was looking after the post of Institutional Reforms ceil (IRC) awarded autonomous status to CBFC.

The Establishment Division had desired that new Recruitment Rule may be revisited in light of new status of CBFC. I&B Division had proposed that CBFC should be made part of Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA). Hence the appointment of Chairman, CBFC was stalled for the time being.

The Cabinet took note of the presentations by the Secretaries Commerce Division and Information & Broadcasting Division regarding positions of CEOS/MDs vacant under their respective Divisions. The Cabinet directed Commerce Division to initiate a summary for transfer of Pakistan Cotton Standards Institute (PCSI) to National Food Security and Research Division.

