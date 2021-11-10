ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
Nov 10, 2021
ADB DG, Tarin discuss various matters

Press Release 10 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with Director General Central and West Asia Asian Development Bank (ADB), Eugenue Zhukov at the Finance Division on Tuesday, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

Country Director ADB Yong Ye, and senior officers also participated in the meeting. Eugenue Zhukov apprised the adviser that 80 percent of the funds allocated for procurement of vaccines have been disbursed and ready to provide additional funds, if required. The director general further informed that a $600 million programme for social protection is expected to be approved by the ADB board in the first week of December. The ADB has also planned a programme on domestic resource mobilisation and is currently providing technical assistance for the purpose, he added.

The adviser to the prime minister on finance and revenue appreciated the role of the ADB in extending support to Pakistan in procurement of vaccines and gave an overview of the current economic situation.

The adviser emphasised that the government is committed to introduce reforms in various sectors, in the face of various challenges, to address the long outstanding structural issues and to attain sustainable and inclusive growth.

The adviser informed that the government has taken steps to improve the revenue collection through broadening of tax base, capturing retail sales, single window operations as well as track and trace system. Efforts are being made to complete the remaining prior actions under the capital markets development programme to disburse it within time, he added. The advisor commended the support extended by the ADB during testing times and assured of all assistance to fast track slow moving projects and make NDRMF fully functional.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

