ANL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.67%)
ASC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.51%)
ASL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.82%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.92%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.33%)
FCCL 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.08%)
FFBL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
FFL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-6.87%)
FNEL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.47%)
GGL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.39%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.58%)
JSCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.23%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.41%)
MLCF 36.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.71%)
NETSOL 113.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-4.12%)
PACE 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.85%)
PAEL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.1%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.87%)
POWER 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.44%)
PRL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.11%)
PTC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.39%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 41.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
TELE 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-5.39%)
TRG 128.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.22 (-3.91%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-6.72%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.26%)
KSE100 46,430 Decreased By ▼ -684.65 (-1.45%)
KSE30 17,989 Decreased By ▼ -269.47 (-1.48%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh cricket to probe abject T20 World Cup showing

AFP 09 Nov 2021

DHAKA: Cricket authorities in Bangladesh are to investigate their team's underwhelming performances in the T20 World Cup which saw them open with a defeat to Scotland and lose all five Super 12 stage matches.

Eighth-ranked Bangladesh trudged through to Super 12s only courtesy of wins against minnows Oman and Papua New Guinea.

They then came under scathing criticism after finishing bottom of their group, skittled out twice for less than 100 in their last two matches.

A committee will gauge "relevant stakeholders to assess why the team could not deliver the expected performance in the event," the Bangladesh Cricket Board said Monday.

Commentator and retired australian batting great Mark Waugh called Bangladesh "embarrassing" after they were bowled out for 73 against Australia in their final match, who raced to their target in just 38 balls.

"Bangladesh offered nothing with the bat. That is an embarrassing display," the Australian said on Fox Television. "It's supposed to be the T20 World Cup and you wouldn't find that in third grade in the park."

Former BCB chief Saber Hossain Chowdhury attacked his successor Nazmul Hassan "Papon", after the poor showing.

"Bangladesh has now played four World Cups under Mr Papon, things have gone from bad to worse," Chowdhury tweeted.

"It's always someone else's fault (that) he has run our cricket to the ground."

Local media said the team could see sweeping changes in the upcoming series against Pakistan, who will arrive in Bangladesh next week to play three Twenty 20 internationals and two Tests.

But former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza urged authorities not to scapegoat players for the failures of the Bangladesh set-up.

"Please correct the process without damaging the players," he wrote on Facebook.

Bangladesh are assured of a place in the Super-12 phase of the next T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

Cricket Bangladesh Oman Papua New Guinea T20WorldCUp

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh cricket to probe abject T20 World Cup showing

Parliamentarians briefed TTP: peace talks held with only splinter groups

Afghan foreign minister to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity rate falls to 0.94% as pandemic subsides

Unbridled inflation: Public backlash compels govt to stop releasing weekly SPI?

NA passes 7 bills

Higher gas/RLNG rates: Punjab-based textile industry to resist govt move

RLNG power plants’ sell-off: JP Morgan team briefed on investment opportunities

UK to add Sinovac, Sinopharm and Covaxin to approved vaccine list

ECP orders Balochistan govt to provide details of LG polls in two weeks

Iran-backed militia staged attack on Iraq PM?

Read more stories