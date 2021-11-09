Residents asked to evacuate Makkah Terrace building

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has ordered to evacuate the entire Makkah Terrace building in order to bulldoze the extra spaces illegally occupied by the builder. The court has also directed the builder to shift the residents of the complex to rented houses and bear the rent expenses himself.

Sindh High Court Justice Zafar Ahmad Rajpoot heard the Makkah Terrace building case on Monday in Karachi.

Justice Rajpoot ordered to vacate the whole building and directed the builder to arrange for the residents’ substitute accommodation on rent within 15 days. He asked the builder to pay the rent for himself. The justice also directed the builder to bear expenses of pulling down the extra spaces occupied illegally.

The court observed when the extra spaces would be demolished, the price of the building would automatically go down. The court asked the builder to give back extra money to the residents.

Justice Rajpoot ordered the petitioner’s lawyer to ask the builder if he could willingly do these things then it’s good. If not, then the court would release an order in this regard, the justice said adding that the court would issue such an order that might thwart builders to do business in future.

The court asked the builder’s lawyer to submit his reply on its suggestions.

It also sought progress report on the action against the Sindh Building Control Authority’s officials who were involved in the wrongdoing. It also summoned report on action against the builder. The court adjourned the hearing till Wednesday.

Earlier, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) had halted the demolition operation at Makkah Terrace upon the resistance of the residents. The team had reached to raze the structure on the orders of the Sindh High Court (SHC) earlier this week.

As the SBCA team started to demolish few parts of the building, the residents of the building came out of their houses and started raising slogans. It is to be noted that the case of illegal constructions in the city was heard in the Sindh High Court. During the hearing, the court expressed anger over the DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).