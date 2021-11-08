ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
Nov 08, 2021
Pakistan

Four alleged terrorists of banned BLA, TTP held

INP 08 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel and police have arrested four terrorists of outlawed organisations during an operation in Karachi on Sunday. The arrests were made during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Paracha Graveyard of the Sher Shah area.

The detained terrorists were belonged to outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The terrorists were identified as Riyan alas Rio, Afzal, Shamim Khan and Faisal. A day earlier, Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested a wanted shooter of Lyari gang in a raid held in metropolis Karachi. The shooter, Miraaj aka 'Chhotu', confessed to gunning down four people including constable Farooq in 2019 in Pak Colony graveyard. The CTD personnel also recovered guns from his possession.

