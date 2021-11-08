ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
14-member Balochistan cabinet sworn-in

NNI 08 Nov 2021

QUETTA: The ministers included in the Balochistan cabinet have taken oath in a ceremony held at Governor House Sunday. Balochistan Governor Zahoor Agha administered oath to the ministers including Tariq Magsi, Noor Muhammad Dummar, Akbar Askani, Muhammad Khan, Zahoor Buledi, Saleh Bhootani, Abdul Rehman Khetran, Sikandar Imrani, Naseebullah, Mubeen Khilji, Asad Baloch, Ehsan Shah, Abdul Khaliq Hazara and Zumrak Khan.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was elected as the Chief Minister of Balochistan unopposed on October 29. It is the second time that he has been elected to the office of the province's chief executive. In Jan 2018, he was elected as the CM for the first time after former chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri had resigned from the office.

Zahoor Agha Balochistan governor Balochistan cabinet sworn in oath to the ministers

