Nov 07, 2021
World

At least 8 dead as crowd rushes stage at Texas rap concert

AFP 07 Nov 2021

HOUSTON: A crush triggered by a crowd surging toward the stage at a Travis Scott rap concert in Texas left at least eight people dead and others wounded amid scenes of chaos and panic, authorities said Saturday.

Around 50,000 people were in the audience at Houston's NRG Park Friday night when the crowd started pushing toward the stage as Scott was performing. "That caused some panic and it started causing some injuries, people began to fall out, become unconscious and it created additional panic," Houston fire chief Samuel Pena said at a press conference Friday night.

"We had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight and scores of individuals that were injured," he said, adding the cause of death could not be confirmed until after medical exams were completed.

Pena said 17 people were rushed to hospital, with 11 of them in cardiac arrest. More than 300 people were treated on the scene for minor injuries, authorities said. Scott halted his act several times when he saw fans in distress near the stage, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Survivors described chaotic scenes of people squeezed up against one another and many struggling to breathe, the Chronicle reported.

"We were hanging on to each other to avoid getting separated," one survivor said. "If you let go, you could easily drift apart."

One concert-goer quoted in the paper described carrying a man who had fallen to safety over barricades in the arena and watching paramedics perform CPR. More than 360 police officers and 240 security guards were on hand for the two-day music festival called Astroworld.

Senior Harris County official Lina Hidalgo said it was "an extremely tragic night."

"Our hearts are broken, people go to these events to have a good time, to make memories," she added. Houston police are investigating the cause of the incident and looking at video footage from the arena.

