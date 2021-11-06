KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 14.844 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,410.

Major business was contributed by Crude Oil amounting to PKR 4.664 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 3.573 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.457 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.948 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 334.843 million), Silver (PKR 250.761 million), DJ (PKR 220.194 million), Platinum (PKR 133.298 million), SP 500 (PKR 104.707 million), Copper (PKR 90.902 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 65.630 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 34 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 33.925 million were traded.

