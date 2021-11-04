ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.7%)
ASL 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.47%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
FFL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (10.02%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.53%)
GGL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.64%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
JSCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.46%)
KAPCO 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.48%)
MDTL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (34.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.95%)
NETSOL 125.07 Increased By ▲ 11.12 (9.76%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (25%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.91%)
POWER 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.74%)
PTC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.36%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.64 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.78%)
TELE 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.61%)
TRG 139.20 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (8.34%)
UNITY 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.5%)
WTL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (7.76%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,219 Increased By ▲ 186.74 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,347 Increased By ▲ 72.86 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Covid cases in Croatia hit record high

AFP Updated 04 Nov 2021

ZAGREB: Croatia recorded its highest coronavirus infection rate in a single day Thursday, as officials in the country with some of Europe's lowest inoculation rates urged the public to get vaccinated.

A total of 6,310 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures showed.

The surge in infections in Croatia comes as the virus has hammered large swathes of Europe, with the World Health Organization warning that the continent could see another half a million deaths by early next year.

Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic took aim at the country's unvaccinated majority, pinning the blame for the jump in cases on their reluctance to get the jab.

"The unvaccinated determine the dynamics of the epidemiological situation," he said.

Just around 44 percent of the country's 4.2 million people have been fully vaccinated since the shots were introduced late last year, according to AFP data.

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

Within the EU, only Bulgaria and Romania have lower vaccination rates.

"This is an extremely delicate moment... We are begging the nation to get vaccinated," Health Minister Vili Beros told reporters.

"I'm begging the nation to trust scientists and professionals."

To boost vaccination rates, the government has begun targeting those who refuse to comply with protocols introduced last month.

Four unvaccinated people employed at a social welfare centre were fired on Tuesday after they refused obligatory testing for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, the virus has claimed more than 9,300 lives in Croatia.

Coronavirus COVID cases Croatia

Comments

1000 characters

Covid cases in Croatia hit record high

National average of anti-Covid vaccination has reached 48 percent: Umar

Import of POL products: ITFC to provide $761.5mn Murabaha financing to Pakistan

Britain approves Merck's Covid-19 pill in world first

Govt has taken significant steps for industrial revolution, says Fawad

Court sends Zahir Jaffer to judicial remand for attacking official

Rupee's appreciation run ends, closes over 170 against US dollar

PM Imran urges scholars to lead nation in right direction

SBP's foreign exchange reserves increase $53 million, now stand at $17.2 billion

Boom not bust as 'unique' Babar and Rizwan build Pakistan foundation

UK unveils Gandhi coin to mark Diwali

Read more stories