Aijaz Jakhrani gets protective bail from SHC

INP 04 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday approved protective bail of Advisor to CM on Prisons and Inter-Provincial Coordination Aijaz Jakhrani while referring the matter of his actual bail to the trial court. The Sindh High Court conducted the hearing of Aijaz Jakhrani’s bail application in connection with a NAB inquiry.

The court also ordered to appear before the Accountability Court in Sukkur within 10 days. It also directed to return the advisor’s passport and bail bond. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is conducting an inquiry against Aijaz Jakhrani alleging that the advisor had committed corruption in the Education and Services Department.

