KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd 04-11-2021 11:30 Aruj Industries Limited 04-11-2021 11:00 Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd 04-11-2021 14:00 S.G. Power Limited 04-11-2021 10:30 SG Allied Businesses Limited 04-11-2021 13:00 Clover Pakistan Limited 05-11-2021 12:00 Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd 05-11-2021 11:30 Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 06-11-2021 10:00 Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 06-11-2021 11:00 Hashimi Can Company Ltd 08-11-2021 11:30 Rupali Polyester Ltd 08-11-2021 10:30 Millat Tractors Limited 08-11-2021 12:00 =========================================================

