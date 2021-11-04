Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
04 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd 04-11-2021 11:30
Aruj Industries Limited 04-11-2021 11:00
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd 04-11-2021 14:00
S.G. Power Limited 04-11-2021 10:30
SG Allied Businesses Limited 04-11-2021 13:00
Clover Pakistan Limited 05-11-2021 12:00
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd 05-11-2021 11:30
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 06-11-2021 10:00
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 06-11-2021 11:00
Hashimi Can Company Ltd 08-11-2021 11:30
Rupali Polyester Ltd 08-11-2021 10:30
Millat Tractors Limited 08-11-2021 12:00
