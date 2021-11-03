ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.5%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
NETSOL 113.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.47%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 2.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,930 Increased By ▲ 11.71 (0.24%)
BR30 21,856 Increased By ▲ 471.55 (2.21%)
KSE100 47,147 Increased By ▲ 33.65 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,322 Decreased By ▼ -20.69 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean stocks dip ahead of Fed decision

  • Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
Reuters 03 Nov 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday as traders braced for a likely US Federal Reserve policy decision to taper its pandemic-era stimulus. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 37.78 points, or 1.25%, to 2,975.71, as of 0630 GMT.

** Trading was thin as many were in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee decision, while the spread of COVID-19 in China also weakened sentiment, said Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.54% and peer SK Hynix slipped 1.86%, while LG Chem dropped 5.66% and Naver declined 1.83%.

** Kakao Pay Corp saw its shares double in value from their IPO price on their trading debut, as the fintech's expected growth in transactions and other services whetted investor appetite.

** China stocks fell as risk appetite took a hit after Premier Li Keqiang warned of economic downward pressure while new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases spiked to a near three-month high, lifting the prospect of fresh curbs in Beijing.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 448.7 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,181.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.61% lower than its previous close at 1,174.4.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,181.5 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,182.6.

** The won has lost 8.1% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 point to 108.17.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.4 basis point to 2.036%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 2.469%.

KOSPI South Korean shares fell

Comments

1000 characters

South Korean stocks dip ahead of Fed decision

Emergency LNG tender issued?

Govt reopens Chaman border crossing

Govt ‘unveils’ plan to further hike power tariff

PM to announce relief package today

Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack

Azfar Ahsan appointed BoI chairman

Services Hotel sell-off: PC given green light

Taliban ban use of foreign currency

Manufacturing on toll basis: Provinces will continue to levy, collect GST on services: PRAs

Three sectors: €129m financial co-op pact inked with Germany

Read more stories