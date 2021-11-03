ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.74%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.04%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.91%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TRG 127.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.12%)
UNITY 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.55%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,919 Increased By ▲ 16.74 (0.34%)
BR30 21,384 Increased By ▲ 55.29 (0.26%)
KSE100 47,113 Increased By ▲ 85.08 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,343 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (0.4%)
NAB (Third Amendment) Ordinance: Shehbaz says PM has given ‘NRO’ to himself, his govt

Recorder Report 03 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Reacting to the promulgation of the NAB (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif criticized the Imran-led PTI government saying the premier has given an NRO to himself and his government through this ordinance.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Shehbaz said: “Imran Khan has extended an NRO to himself and his government by promulgating the NAB (Third Amendment) Ordinance. If there was any doubt regarding the NAB-Niazi nexus and how it collaborated to victimize the Opposition, then this amendment is a clear manifestation of this diabolic mentality. It’s a total political victimization in the name of accountability.”

Earlier, Shehbaz had termed the NAB (Third Amendment) Ordinance an attack on the parliament and judiciary. By promulgating the ordinance, the government had sought to save its own skin while at the same time it snatched the independence granted to state institutions by the constitution, he argued.

Shehbaz said: “Those succumbing to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s impractical conditions are forcing the nation to commit suicide.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

