NAB (Third Amendment) Ordinance: Shehbaz says PM has given ‘NRO’ to himself, his govt

LAHORE: Reacting to the promulgation of the NAB (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif criticized the Imran-led PTI government saying the premier has given an NRO to himself and his government through this ordinance.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Shehbaz said: “Imran Khan has extended an NRO to himself and his government by promulgating the NAB (Third Amendment) Ordinance. If there was any doubt regarding the NAB-Niazi nexus and how it collaborated to victimize the Opposition, then this amendment is a clear manifestation of this diabolic mentality. It’s a total political victimization in the name of accountability.”

Earlier, Shehbaz had termed the NAB (Third Amendment) Ordinance an attack on the parliament and judiciary. By promulgating the ordinance, the government had sought to save its own skin while at the same time it snatched the independence granted to state institutions by the constitution, he argued.

Shehbaz said: “Those succumbing to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s impractical conditions are forcing the nation to commit suicide.”

