After three weeks, Chaman-Boldak border reopens

The Chaman-Boldak border between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been reopened after being closed for about three weeks.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan in a tweet on Tuesday said that pedestrians and trade vehicles have started crossing the border.

Welcoming the Afghan fruit trucks moving to Pakistan, Khan asked the authorities on both sides to devote their energies to ensure the smooth movement of people and trade vehicles.

Earlier, the Pakistan envoy had announced that an agreement had been reached with Afghan authorities to reopen the Chaman-Spin Boldak gate from Tuesday (today).

The Chaman border crossing, the second-largest commercial border point between the two neighbours after Torkham in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, links with Spin Boldak in the Afghan province of Kandahar, and is regularly used by thousands of labourers and traders from both countries.

The border was briefly opened on Sunday to let people with urgent medical needs into Pakistan, which has a much more developed health system than Afghanistan. But it was quickly closed again, leaving many stranded.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Khan said that Pakistan has waived off visa processing charges by NADRA for Afghan citizens up to December 31.

"This is in pursuance of the decision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to facilitate Afghan nationals’ travel to Pakistan," the ambassador tweeted.

On October 4, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had said that a summary has been sent to the federal cabinet to remove the $8-fee requirement.