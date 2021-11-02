ANL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
ASL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.74%)
BOP 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.87%)
FFL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.77%)
GGGL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GGL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.4%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
MLCF 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.87%)
NETSOL 114.00 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.54%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
PAEL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
POWER 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.45%)
TELE 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TRG 128.60 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (3.73%)
UNITY 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,939 Increased By ▲ 37.18 (0.76%)
BR30 21,547 Increased By ▲ 218.18 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,173 Increased By ▲ 144.89 (0.31%)
KSE30 18,372 Increased By ▲ 101.11 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

After three weeks, Chaman-Boldak border reopens

  • Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan says that pedestrians and trade vehicles have started crossing the border
BR Web Desk Updated 02 Nov 2021

The Chaman-Boldak border between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been reopened after being closed for about three weeks.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan in a tweet on Tuesday said that pedestrians and trade vehicles have started crossing the border.

Welcoming the Afghan fruit trucks moving to Pakistan, Khan asked the authorities on both sides to devote their energies to ensure the smooth movement of people and trade vehicles.

Earlier, the Pakistan envoy had announced that an agreement had been reached with Afghan authorities to reopen the Chaman-Spin Boldak gate from Tuesday (today).

Thousands stranded as Chaman border crossing stays closed

The Chaman border crossing, the second-largest commercial border point between the two neighbours after Torkham in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, links with Spin Boldak in the Afghan province of Kandahar, and is regularly used by thousands of labourers and traders from both countries.

The border was briefly opened on Sunday to let people with urgent medical needs into Pakistan, which has a much more developed health system than Afghanistan. But it was quickly closed again, leaving many stranded.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Khan said that Pakistan has waived off visa processing charges by NADRA for Afghan citizens up to December 31.

"This is in pursuance of the decision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to facilitate Afghan nationals’ travel to Pakistan," the ambassador tweeted.

On October 4, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had said that a summary has been sent to the federal cabinet to remove the $8-fee requirement.

Pakistan Afghanistan Boldak Chaman border Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan

Comments

1000 characters

After three weeks, Chaman-Boldak border reopens

IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

At least 13 injured in blast in Balochistan's Kharan

Revival of $6bn EFF: IMF deal likely in a day or two: Tarin

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Privatisation of HEC in doldrums

CTD kills four terrorists during search operation in Hangu

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

Mehran Town fire: Karachi court delays ruling on bail pleas of suspects

Read more stories