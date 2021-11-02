ANL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
ASC 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
ASL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.3%)
BOP 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
FCCL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
FNEL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.94%)
GGGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GGL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
JSCL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
KAPCO 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.87%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
NETSOL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (4%)
PACE 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.52%)
PAEL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.98%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
PRL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.64%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
SILK 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
SNGP 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.23%)
TELE 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
TRG 128.60 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (3.73%)
UNITY 29.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.78%)
WTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.22%)
BR100 4,937 Increased By ▲ 35.55 (0.73%)
BR30 21,581 Increased By ▲ 251.94 (1.18%)
KSE100 47,223 Increased By ▲ 195.54 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,387 Increased By ▲ 116.19 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may retest $1,776, bounce classified as pullback

Reuters 02 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a support at $1,776 per ounce, as the bounce triggered by this level is classified as a pullback towards a trendline.

The pullback may have been driven by a wave x, the fourth wave of a double-zigzag. The wave x may have ended around $1,795. It will be reversed by a wave a.

A break above $1,795 could lead to a gain into $1,807-$1,814 range. On the daily chart, the metal is consolidating around a falling trendline.

Signals are rather mixed and will become clearer when gold gets out of a neutral range of $1,773-$1,800.

Spot gold may retest $1,776, false break above trendline

A break above $1,800 could open the way towards $1,828-$1,862 range while a break below $1,773 could confirm the continuation of the downtrend towards $1,739.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Spot gold

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may retest $1,776, bounce classified as pullback

Completion of MEFP terms in IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Privatisation of HEC in doldrums

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Corporate sector: Deadline for digital payments extended

Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

Deliver on promises, developing world tells rich

Jury members urged clemency for tortured Pakistani detainee

NAB to hear cases of fake accounts, money laundering: New ordinance gives president back the power to sack NAB chairman

SBP rejects rumours of cyber attack on several banks

Read more stories