ANL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.69%)
ASC 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.79%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.43%)
BYCO 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (10.26%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.39%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GGL 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.61%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
MDTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
MLCF 40.21 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.19%)
NETSOL 110.25 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (2.72%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.78%)
PIBTL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.33%)
POWER 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.92%)
PRL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
SNGP 40.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.33%)
TELE 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.83%)
TRG 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-3.41%)
UNITY 29.62 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.66%)
WTL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.42%)
BR100 4,847 Increased By ▲ 72.14 (1.51%)
BR30 20,859 Increased By ▲ 360.08 (1.76%)
KSE100 46,689 Increased By ▲ 470.31 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,127 Increased By ▲ 185.25 (1.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may retest $1,776, false break above trendline

  • The current weak bounce triggered by the support at $1,776 is classified as a pullback towards a rising trendline
Reuters 01 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a support at $1,776 per ounce, a break below could cause a fall towards $1,764.

The drop from the Oct. 22 high of $1,813.64 looks deep enough to confirm a reversal of the uptrend form $1,720.49, which could be well divided into five waves.

The current weak bounce triggered by the support at $1,776 is classified as a pullback towards a rising trendline. The pullback is expected to end around $1,788.

Spot gold may retest $1,783, hovers around resistance of $1,800

Only a rise above $1,795 could suggest an extension of the uptrend. On the daily chart, the break above both a falling trendline and a resistance at $1,800 proved false.

The metal is likely to drop to $1,739.

Strategically, the this target will be confirmed when gold breaks $1,773. A break above $1,800 could open the way towards $1,828-$1,862 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may retest $1,776, false break above trendline

Digital mode of payment: 40-day grace period granted to corporate sector ends

Govt-TLP standoff ends

Weekly review: Investor sentiment remains optimistic at PSX

Delayed tariff petitions: Nepra seeks action against Discos

Wide-ranging cooperation on the cards: Russia shows interest in PSM revival

TLP: envoy expulsion demand bartered for ban withdrawal?

Man dressed as Batman's Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train

Hazardous: Lahore tops 'air quality and pollution city' ranking

'Saudi Vision 2030' provides opportunities to Pakistan: PM

'You need a break': Bumrah says India suffering 'bubble fatigue'

Read more stories